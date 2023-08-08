Prigozhin’s mutiny is special operation approved by Putin - Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, said that the mutiny of the leader of the "Wagner" PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was a special operation approved by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in order to identify disloyal generals.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Suspilne, the official announced this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, answering a question about why Prigozhin was not punished after the riot, because in a country with a dictatorship, rebels are usually not forgiven.

"Today it can already be said that this was a special operation agreed with Putin. To identify those generals who were not quite attuned to Putin and his entourage," Danilov noted.

As the secretary of the National Security Council added, there is already an understanding of the number of generals suspended from their duties, some of them are behind bars.

