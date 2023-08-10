Explosions rang out near Moscow, authorities announced attack by drones, - Russian mass media

At night, a powerful explosion occurred in Domodedovo, Moscow Region, and a fire broke out.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the fire occurred on the territory of a car service centre, with an area of 1,000 sq m.

Telegram channels spread information that local residents allegedly heard sounds similar to the operation of air defence systems, but there is no confirmation of this information.

Later, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two attack drones had tried to attack the Russian capital that night, but were shot down by air defences.

"At night, at about four o'clock in the morning, air defence systems shot down two attack UAVs flying towards the city. One in the Kaluga region, the other in the Moscow Ring Road area," he wrote on Telegram.

On 9 August, the Moscow authorities also claimed a drone attack on the Russian capital.