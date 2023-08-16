Russia attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs, hit port infrastructure

At night, explosions occurred in Izmail and Reni, Odesa region. The Russians launched two waves of shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper.

"Izmail district, I once again emphasise the need for everyone to stay in safe places!" the official calls.

Earlier, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that last night the Russian occupiers launched a second group of attack UAVs into Ukraine.

"Shahids are entering the mouth of the Danube! They are moving along the same route as the previous ones," the military informed.

Local Telegram channels reported a fire in Reni, but there is no official information yet.

