Enemy daily storms positions of Armed Forces in East, tries to block and capture Kupiansk, - Syrsky

The enemy is trying to break through the Ukrainian defences on a daily basis in different directions with assault units manned mainly by prisoners, aiming to block and then capture Kupiansk in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Censor.NET reports citing Military Media Center.

"The enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops on a daily basis in different directions with assault units manned mainly by prisoners, aiming to block and then capture Kupiansk. Following the results of work with the commanders in this area, a number of important decisions were made that will ensure the reliability of the defense," said Syrsky.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army is regrouping, replacing units that have lost their combat capability as a result of losses, and is not abandoning plans for new offensives.

In the Bakhmut direction, the situation is difficult but controlled. The enemy is counterattacking, mining, intensifying shelling, and using air power. However, even under such conditions, Ukrainian troops are gradually advancing.

Read it on Censor.NET: Situation at Kupiansk and Lyman directions is difficult. Fighting continues - Ministry of Defense

"With the commanders of the brigades fighting in the Bakhmut sector, we discussed the urgent issues of increasing the effectiveness of offensive actions, fire damage to the enemy, and a number of other measures aimed at achieving victory over the enemy," said Syrsky.