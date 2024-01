The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov released footage of the destruction of the Russian occupier by soldiers of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade.

He published footage of the destruction on Telegram.

"A Russian soldier is killed by a grenade from a reconnaissance drone of the motorized infantry battalion of the 53rd SMB," Butusov noted.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Fighters of 53rd SAB hit enemy mortars and enemy manpower. VIDEO