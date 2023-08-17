ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16897 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
10 254 8
Dnipro (81) shoot out (8708) rocket (1120) Dnipro region (31)

Enemy launched rocket attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ракета,ракети,х-101

In the morning, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"It was loud in the Novomoskovsk district. Fortunately, local residents were not affected," the statement said.

According to Lysak, 10,000 people in two settlements were left without electricity. Experts have already fixed the problem, and the houses have been powered up.

Other consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

Read more: Occupiers hit one of enterprises in Dnipro, there is injured person

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 