Czech Republic allows transfer of Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Yana Chernokhova, said that the Soviet Mi-24 helicopters, which the Czech Republic is replacing with American helicopters, may find use in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to ČTK.

"Although today we will symbolically say goodbye to them (helicopters. - Ed), their history is certainly not over. I think we all suspect that today they can still find use where there is a need for any defense equipment. This is where our aid has been and will be going for many months," said Chernokhova.

She added that the Mi helicopters are in good condition and have been performing tasks in the interests of the army for a long time, including in foreign operations.

The Czech army is armed with about 40 helicopters, of which 30 are Soviet and Russian-made Mi series. The army has several Mi-8s and Mi-17s, and their operation will end in a few years. It also has 15 modernized Mi-171Sh helicopters and can operate them until 2035.