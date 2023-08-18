Explosions were heard in Moscow, Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation announced destruction of drone. Facade of pavilion was damaged. VIDEO

On the night of 18 August, explosions were heard in Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Defence and local authorities claim that another drone was shot down.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.

"During the night, an air defence force shot down a drone attempting to fly over Moscow. The wreckage fell in the area of the Expocentre, no significant damage was caused to the building, and there were no injuries," said Moscow Mayor Sobyanin.

"On 18 August, at around 04.00 a.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime carried out another terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle against targets located in Moscow and the Moscow region. After being hit by air defence systems, the UAV changed its flight path and crashed into a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area of Moscow. There were no casualties or fires," the Russian Defence Ministry assures.

The facade of a one-storey pavilion was damaged in 20 "squares" after a drone crashed on Moscow's Krasnopresnenskaya embankment, emergency services said.