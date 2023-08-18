ENG
Enemy launched rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 18 August, the enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on one of the districts of the regional center. The extent of the damage and the number of casualties are being clarified," the statement said.

Read more: Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert.

