Moldova breaks the military agreement with the CIS

Moldova denounces the agreement on providing the border troops of the CIS member states with weapons and military equipment.

The decision was made by the parliamentary commission on foreign policy and European integration, Censor.NET reports with reference to NewsMaker.

The members of the commission approved the conclusion regarding the need for Moldova to withdraw from the agreement on the principles of providing border troops with weapons, military equipment, and other material resources, organization of scientific research and research and construction works. This agreement was signed in Tashkent in May 1992.

According to the conclusion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the competent authorities have never used this agreement and it is no longer relevant for Moldova.

Earlier this year, the Moldovan parliament denounced eight agreements within the CIS. Another six such projects were registered in the parliament.

