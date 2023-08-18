US supports provision of F-16s to Ukraine after training, - Sullivan

The United States supports the decision to provide F-16s to Ukraine after the pilots have completed their training.

This was stated by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

He confirmed the existence of a letter from Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to his counterparts in Denmark and the Netherlands, which "formalised" the readiness "to approve the provision of F-16s to Ukraine in consultation with Congress upon completion of the exercise".

"It's a natural extension of what President Biden announced in Hiroshima," Sullivan said, recalling that the American leader had announced training for Ukrainians on F-16s at the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

He also noted that Washington had not previously abandoned its intention to provide Kyiv with fighter jets.

"This week, we've highlighted that and put an exclamation point on it," Sullivan added.

Earlier, the media reported that the United States would allow F-16s to be sent to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands after pilots have been trained.

Later, Denmark and the Netherlands confirmed the information.

