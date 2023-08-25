Damaged by Russian shelling, TPP partially restored generation, - Ministry of Energy

After restoration work, the TPP, which was damaged by enemy shelling the day before, is connected to the energy system of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Energy reports this.

"At one of the TPPs, the power industry is eliminating damage caused by enemy shelling. After the restoration work, the plant has partially restored electricity generation and is connected to the Ukrainian power system," the message says.

At the same time, a part of subscribers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions remain without power due to hostilities.

About 10,300 consumers remain without power in Kherson. Energy workers will continue restoration work in the Ostriv microdistrict, residents of several five-story buildings have already been restored. Repair work has been slowed down due to shelling, the company added.

It is also noted that due to bad weather, power was cut off in 6 settlements in the Odesa region. More than a thousand consumers are without electricity. The place of network damage has been established, restoration work is ongoing.

