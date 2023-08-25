Air defense of occupiers in Crimea is still powerful, but there are certain life hacks to bypass it, OC "South"

The Defense Forces of Ukraine know how to bypass the anti-aircraft defenses of the ruscists in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk on Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"The fact that they (invaders. - Ed.) can provide protection, they try to convince their own. We, reacting to their work, conclude where they are, how many, and how to counter them. Yes, indeed, they gathered forces there a long time ago. They deployed the systems for a long time. That only means that their coordinates will most likely be known to us. Because it's very difficult to hide that, even though they try, their air defense systems are still powerful, but we have some hacks to make it bypass," she explained.

