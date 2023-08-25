ENG
Ukraine received another MI-17 helicopter from Latvia

The armed forces of Latvia handed over another Soviet Mi-17 helicopter to Ukraine as part of military assistance.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Latvia Inara Murniece, Censor.NET reports.

"The National Armed Forces of Latvia handed over another Mi-17 helicopter to Ukraine," Murnietse noted.

"Ukraine is successfully fighting and recapturing more and more occupied territories. Latvia will stand side by side with Ukraine until the complete victory of Ukraine!" she added.

The Mi-17 is a multi-purpose military transport helicopter designed for landing, combat and special missions.

