Lukashenko said that Putin was not involved in liquidation of Prigozhin

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, claims that Evgeny Prigozhin, the liquidated leader of the "Wagner" PMC, never asked him for security guarantees. Lukashenko is also convinced that Putin was not involved in Prigozhin’s death.

According to Lukashenka, he should not have ensured Prigozhin's security.

"That's the first thing. Secondly, the conversation never went like this. And thirdly, remember: for security reasons, we approached it twice. The first time when I called him and the negotiations went on, when they were on the march going to Moscow. I say to him: "Zhen, do you understand that you will attack people and die yourself?" This man (only from the front) is in a rage: "To hell with him, how am I going to die!" I say to him: "Zhen, I am now I'll send you a rope and a piece of soap." - "No, no, no. I don't want that. I will die as a hero." This is how the first conversation went. The second time he came to see me with Dima Utkin. I categorically warned them both: "Guys, watch," Lukashenko said.

He also said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was not involved in the crash of Prigozhin's plane.

"I can't say who did it. I won't become a lawyer even for my older brother. But I know Putin. He is a prudent, very calm, and even slow person when making decisions on other, less complex issues. Therefore, I cannot imagine that Putin did it, that it is Putin's fault. Too rude, unprofessional work, for that matter," Lukashenko believes.