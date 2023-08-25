Prigozhin’s death showed whole world that agreements with Putin cannot be trusted, - Reznikov

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the "Wagner" PMC, is proof that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Prigozhin's death weakened Putin. Because it showed the whole world: if Putin dares to make an agreement with someone and breaks this agreement, then he can no longer be trusted," the official emphasized.

Reznikov noted that now Kremlin officials "behave like bandits and criminals."

Read more: Erdogan will come to Russia for meeting with Putin, - mass media

According to the Minister of Defense, he does not believe that Prigozhin's death could in any way affect the course of the war in Ukraine.

"The Wagner group, which could be considered a serious force a year ago, actually no longer exists. They are broken," added Reznikov.