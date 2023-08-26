Belarusian border guards announced "provocations" by Ukraine

Belarusian border guards stated that provocations continue from the territory of Ukraine,

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTA, the State Border Committee of Belarus announced this.

"On August 25, border guards from Mozyr on the border with Ukraine found elements of a military uniform on one of the border pillars. It is clear from the traces that an unknown person crossed the border from the Ukrainian side. The Belarusian side started an administrative process based on this fact.

The border guards believe that such actions of the Ukrainian side are nothing more than useless and senseless attempts to provoke a reaction from the Belarusian border guards," the message reads.

Read more: Russia is really moving nuclear weapons to Belarus, - Duda