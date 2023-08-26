During August 26, Russians shelled Nikopol three times, - RMA

The enemy Russian army struck Nikopol region three times a day.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak reported this on Telegram.

"Since the morning, the enemy attacked Nikopol three times. They aimed at the Marhanets community," he wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, the Russian army first struck with two kamikaze drones. And already in the evening - fired from heavy artillery.

There were no casualties. The consequences are clarified.

It was quiet in other communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region.