Russian army shelled Kherson hospital. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 26 August, Russian occupants shelled a hospital in Kherson.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"Medical institutions in the region are under attack again. During the day, the Russian army shelled a Kherson hospital. The hospital building was damaged. The doors and 17 windows were smashed.
Fortunately, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement said.
