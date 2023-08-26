Russian army shelled Kherson hospital. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 26 August, Russian occupants shelled a hospital in Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Medical institutions in the region are under attack again. During the day, the Russian army shelled a Kherson hospital. The hospital building was damaged. The doors and 17 windows were smashed.

Fortunately, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement said.

See also Censor.NET: Consequences of shelling of Kherson: 3 people wounded, including 7-year-old girl. PHOTO.













