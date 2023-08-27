Enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in three directions, - General Staff

Over 40 combat clashes took place during the day.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements, in particular, Khrynivka, Kliusy of the Chernihiv region; Kruzhok, Volfyne, Basivka, Turia, Hrabovske, Riasne of the Sumy region and Rublene, Ambarne, Bolohivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the direction of Kupiansk, the settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Topoli of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoiehorivka area of the Luhansk region. Carried out airstrikes in Novoiehorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Kreminna, Kuzmine, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, New York of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Stupochky, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk region, were damaged by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Stepovy, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Netaylove of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continued to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Kurakhivka, Oleksandropil, Hostre, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar and Staromayorske of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Vuhledar, Vodiane, Shakhtarske, Blahodatne, Urozhayne, and Rivnopil of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Orikhov, and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Staroukrainka, Huliaypilske, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region, were affected by the enemy's artillery shelling.

In the Kherson direction, Olhivka, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Kherson, Yantarne, and Dniprovske of the Kherson region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.