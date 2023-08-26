Over 40 combat clashes took place during day, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 a.m. on August 26, 2023.

"The five hundred and forty-ninth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state has begun.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 2 missiles and 62 air strikes, fired 89 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of successful combat operations, 2 Kalibr cruise missiles and 4 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, schools, and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

Over 40 combat clashes took place during the day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Udy district of the Kharkiv region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 25 settlements, in particular, Liskivshchyna, Bohdanove, Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Khodyne, Stepne, Myropilske of Sumy region and Zybyne, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Hrachovka, Ambarne of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the Kyslivka and Pischane districts of the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Hrianikyvka, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Orlianske of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoyehorivka and Bilogorivka districts of the Luhansk region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Shiykivka, Cherneshchyna, Chervony Stavok of the Kharkiv region, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Yampol of the Luhansk region, and Spirne, Vesele of the Donetsk region. More than 30 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Sviat-Pokrovske, Zvanivka, Vyiimka, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire from the enemy.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region. More than 25 settlements, including Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora, Diliivka, Oleksandro-Shultine, and Druzhba of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Pervomayske district of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continued to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Krasnohirvka, Mariinka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivkka, Hostre of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the Vugledar area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Vremivka, Blahodatne, Staromayorske, Urozhayne of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, among them: Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Urozhaine, Rivnopil, Blagodatne, Privilne, Buralatske of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyny, and Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 20 settlements were affected by the enemy's artillery shelling, among them: Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Huliaypilske, Charivne, Lukyanivske, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Khreshchenivka, Olhivka, Mykilske, Kherson, Dniprovske, Kizomys of the Kherson region were affected by enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

The Russian occupiers cynically continue to violate the norms of international humanitarian law and place their military personnel in civilian buildings, using the civilian population as human shields. Thus, on August 23, the arrival of up to 1,500 servicemen of the Russian occupying forces of Buryat nationality, who are illegally quartered in civilian houses with local residents and on the territory of a local hospital, was noted in the village of Osypenko, Zaporizhzhia region.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 12 strikes on personnel concentration areas and 1 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 1 anti-aircraft missile system and 3 artillery pieces at the enemy's firing positions.

Support the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" noted the General Staff.

