Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives at Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m.on August 25, 2023.

In the evening summary, it is noted: "During the day, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 39 air strikes, carried out 72 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of successful combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force today, 2 cruise missiles "Kalibr" were destroyed " and 1 strike UAV "Shahed-136/131". As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, schools, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

35 combat clashes took place during the day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements, in particular, Liskivshchyna, Bohdanove, Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Khodyne, Stepne, Myropilske of the Sumy region and Gatishche, Vovchansk, Synelnikove of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the Kislivka and Pischany districts of the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Hrianikyvka, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Orlianske of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoyehorivka area of the Luhansk region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Chervony Stav of the Kharkiv region, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka of the Luhansk region, and Vesely of the Donetsk region. More than 30 settlements, in particular, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove of the Luhansk region and Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Berestove, Vesele of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire from the enemy.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region. More than 25 settlements were damaged by enemy artillery shelling, among them: Zaliznianske, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Stupochki of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Pervomaiske district of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Hostre of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops near Vuhledar in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Vremivka, Blahodatne, Staromayorsk and Urozhayne in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including: Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Nyva, Maksymivka, Blahodatne, Urozhayne in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. Over 20 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including: Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Pavlivka, Pyatikhatky, Stepove, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Kreschenivka, Dmytrivka, Mykilske, Kherson, and Dniprovske in the Kherson region suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery activities.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and 1 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile troops and artillery units destroyed 1 anti-aircraft missile system and 3 artillery pieces at enemy firing positions over the day."