Metinvest launched production of models of military equipment. Armed Forces have already received 250 units. PHOTO

Metinvest Group, as part of Rinat Akhmetov’s Steel Front initiative, has launched the production of engineering structures that fully replicate the appearance of radar stations and artillery pieces. These models mislead the aggressor and force it to use expensive precision munitions to destroy these engineering structures instead of Ukrainian Defence Forces equipment. Metinvest has already donated more than 250 such models to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The main task of these engineering structures is to save the lives of servicemen. Each missile, each shell, each drone that the aggressor uses on a metal and plywood facility reduces its ability to use these munitions against the equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Metinvest responded to the military's request back in 2022 and, thanks to a team of professionals, was able to set up production of the models in a short time. For us, this is only a small part of the contribution that a private company can make to the overall goal of Ukraine's victory. We are confident that all responsible Ukrainian businesses should follow similar initiatives to help the Armed Forces. Only by joining forces will we win," said Oleksandr Mironenko, Chief Operating Officer of Metinvest Group.

Specific models of engineering structures are produced in close cooperation with specialists from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, taking into account the needs of the frontline. The appearance of the models is indistinguishable from real equipment. To achieve this accuracy, Metinvest Group's engineering staff studied all the physical parameters of real military equipment using information from open sources and created preliminary designs that reproduce all the details of the equipment.

Due to the complete visual similarity, the engineering equipment has already proven its effectiveness. The models sent to the main frontline areas have repeatedly misled the aggressor and become targets, saving real equipment and the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. Metinvest Group's specialists, together with the military, are constantly improving these models to maximise their effectiveness.

Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, Metinvest has been on a war footing and has been systematically helping the military and arming the Ukrainian army. In the year and a half since the Russian aggression, the company has already allocated UAH 2 billion to support the defence forces as part of Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front initiative. This includes 150,000 bulletproof vests manufactured at the company's own facilities and purchased, more than 200 mobile shelters, as well as thousands of drones, thermal imagers, vehicles, communications equipment and other military equipment that Metinvest purchases and donates to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

