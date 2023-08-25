It seems that Ukrainians broke through first line of defense of Russian Federation in south, - CNN

Defense forces of Ukraine seem to have broken through the first line of defense of the Russian military in the south in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by CNN, informed by Censor.NET.

"There are more and more signs that Ukrainian troops have broken through the first line of Russian defense on part of the southern front line in the Zaporizhzhia region and are expanding the wedge in the direction of the strategically important city of Tokmak," the TV channel said.

CNN quotes the words of Russian propagandists who call themselves "military bloggers". One of them stated that the Armed Forces in the south are advancing on Novoprokopivka (and the General Staff confirmed this on Friday). Defenders of Ukraine also launched a parallel offensive in the Vervovoy district in the east. In both directions, the offensive takes place under heavy artillery fire.

Read more: Russian Federation is considering option of mobilizing additional 450,000 people, - Budanov

At the same time, some Russian "militants" report that Ukraine is using aviation to cover the advancing infantry and has dropped additional ammunition in the Mala Tokmachka area.

Also, according to some of the "military leaders", the Russian troops need to hold their positions for at least another month and a half in order to try to achieve success on another part of the front and change the situation on the battlefield.