Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 260,820 people (+550 per day), 4,396 tanks, 5,403 artillery systems, 8,554 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 260,820 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 27.08.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 260820 (+550) people liquidated,

tanks - 4396 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8554 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 5403 (+24) units,

MLRS - 728 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 498 (+1) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4378 (+11),

cruise missiles - 1411 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7854 (+31) units,

special equipment - 808 (+4).

