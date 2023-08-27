SSU military counterintelligence attacked Kursk airfield at night, - sources

Last night, SBU military intelligence used kamikaze drones to attack Russian military aircraft at the Kursk airfield.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to its sources.

The 16 kamikaze drones targeted four Su-30s and one MIG-29. Among the targets hit were S-300 radars and two Pantsir missiles.

Almost all SSU drones reached their targets. Only 3 of them were shot down by Russian air defence. The Russians themselves recorded 13 explosions.

The exact consequences of the damage and the number of dead and wounded will be known in the near future.

The attack was organised by military counterintelligence officers from the SSU's 13th Main Directorate.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry announced a night attack on Kursk and Bryansk regions. The Russians claim that air defence destroyed two drones there. Meanwhile, the Kursk region authorities reported that a drone flew into a high-rise building in the regional centre.