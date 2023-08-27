Some strategic energy facilities will return to state ownership, - Zelensky

Some strategic energy facilities should return to state control,

As Censor.NET informs, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Natalya Moseichuk, published on Sunday on her YouTube channel.

"Some energy facilities should return to state control so that there are no risks of this or that," he said.

Zelensky noted that "there are enterprises that we cannot enter and ensure their safety."

Watch more: This week there will be decisions that will further strengthen our soldiers - Zelensky. VIDEO

"This is not a revolution. And this is absolutely a requirement of wartime. I'm not even talking about what we can do according to the law," the president said.