At least 585 missiles remain in Russia, - Defence Intelligence

The Russian invaders have at least 585 missiles with which they can attack the territory of Ukraine. This is without taking into account the Kh-22 missiles.

This was stated by the deputy head of the Defence Intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the General Directorate of Intelligence very carefully monitors everything related to the enemy's stockpiles of missiles and their production.

"If we talk about Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles, then, according to our data, there are currently about 270 of them.

The reserves of "Kalibr" are approximately 140 missiles. They have fewer Kh-101s, while the total number of Kh-101s, Kh-555s, and Kh-55s with a warhead, according to our calculations, there are about 100 missiles," Skibitsky explained.

Also, according to him, the Russians may have about 75 "Kindzal" missiles in stock.

He added that the Russians are now using the Kh-101 less than last fall. There are two reasons for this. First, they are forced to take into account the critical limit, that is, to save stocks of these missiles.

"After all, according to the plans, the Russians can produce about 40 Kh-101 missiles every month, but we already clearly know that these plans are not being fulfilled. This is primarily due to the shortage of foreign components. The second factor is that Russia is trying to accumulate stocks of these missiles, which are considered more accurate and effective, if compared, for example, to the Kh-555, Kh-22, or even Kalibr cruise missiles, which we successfully shoot down," Skibitsky concluded.

