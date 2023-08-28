Last day, in Bakhmut direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 174 occupiers and control point of drones, - Eastern Group of Forces

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian defenders are advancing with heavy fighting.

This was announced by the head of the press service of the eastern group of troops, Ilia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is resorting to assaults, trying to repel positions occupied by Ukrainian troops. Despite enemy resistance, in the southern direction, the Defense Forces are advancing meter by meter with heavy fighting.

Yevlash also reported that the enemy is actively throwing into battle reserves that have not undergone appropriate training. So, first come representatives of the so-called PMC, which are not supported by artillery and heavy equipment, followed by personnel soldiers, who are protected by the Russian army.

"Over the past day, our servicemen managed to destroy the control point of the UAV, and there were also 7 combat encounters unsuccessful for the enemy, where they tried to break through our defenses. Also, the Defense Forces in the Bakhmut direction destroyed 174 invaders, 1 tank, 2 IFVs, and a whole range of different artillery systems, both barrel and salvo. In particular, BM-21 "Hrad", D-30, 8 cars, which the occupiers used to deliver both ammunition and personnel. Also destroyed 4 UAVs of the "Orlan" type. Now the enemy will be less able to see the positions of our troops and adjust the fire of their artillery," Yevlash emphasized.

