In Lyman-Kupiansk direction, enemy is trying to occupy advantageous heights, heavy battles are ongoing, - Defense Forces

On Lyman-Kupiansk direction, five combat clashes took place over the past day, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses near Novoiehorivka in order to occupy advantageous heights and reach the Oskil River.

The head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Captain Ilya Yevlash, told about this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, there have been five combat clashes, unsuccessful for the occupier. The enemy is still focusing his main attention in the direction of Novoiehorivka: wants to break through a kind of corridor right there since the main commanding heights are concentrated near Novoiehorivka. In the future, he will try to wedge into our defense in order to break through the land corridor and reach the Oskil River. However, thanks to the competent planning of the command and the heroic actions of our servicemen, infantry soldiers, tankers, and all other defense forces, they managed to restrain the enemy's furious onslaught," Yevlash said.

According to his information, on September 2, 126 invaders, one field warehouse with ammunition, one car, and seven UAVs (six of them - "Lancets") were destroyed in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out 570 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, using rocket and barrel artillery, as well as aviation - Ka-52s, which enter in pairs, and Su-25 attack aircraft, which deliver missile strikes.

Yevlash noted that there are about 110,000 Russian troops in the area.

"We are recording constant movements, they are raising reserves. However, the enemy feels a lack of equipment: the new units that are approaching are poorly staffed. However, they continue to storm," he added.