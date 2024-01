Ukrainian soldiers captured four occupants in one of the combat areas.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters showed their "trophies" on social media. All of the prisoners are from the northern regions of Russia - Arkhangelsk and Murmansk oblasts.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See also Censor.NET: "I lied about being mobilised, but turned out to be volunteer" - interview with Russian prisoner of war. VIDEO