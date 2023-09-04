ENG
News IncidentsWar in Ukraine
Russian Ka-52 helicopter, Baza, crashed in waters of Sea of Azov

The Russian Ka-52 helicopter crashed in the waters of the Sea of Azov on the morning of September 1.

As reported by Censor.NET, Telegram channel Baza wrote about this.

It is noted that the Ka-52 fell approximately 1.5 km from the coastline.

Previously, the cause of the fall was difficult weather conditions - heavy fog.

The Ka-52 helicopter crashed in the Sea of Azov. According to preliminary data, there were two pilots on board, they were rescued.

