Enemy shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is destruction

The enemy shelled the Marhanets community of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery. An infrastructure facility was damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the enemy directed its artillery at the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district. Two private houses and an infrastructure facility were destroyed. The power line was cut off," the message reads.

He also provided detailed information about the morning UAV attack on the region: "One of them hit the Mezha community of the Synelnykove district. Fragments of the downed "scrap metal" fell there. The farm was mutilated. 1,500 tons of grain were damaged. The kamikaze drone also hit Nikopol. And the aggressor dropped ammunition on the city from the drone. The car was damaged."

"There are no dead or injured," Lysak added.

