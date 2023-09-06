Verkhovna Rada appointed Umerov as Minister of Defense

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Rustem Umerov as head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Parliament has appointed Rustem Umerov as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. The vote was 338 in favour," the statement said.

Rustem Umerov was the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine until 7 September 2022. In 2019, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the Golos party.

In the Parliament, he was the Secretary of the Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, National Minorities, as well as a Deputy Member of the Permanent Delegation to the Council of Europe and Co-Chair of the Crimean Platform inter-factional association.

In September 2020, Umerov also joined the NSDC's group on developing a state strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

