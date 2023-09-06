Denmark will help Ukraine strengthen air defense, - Prime Minister Frederiksen

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, announced her country’s readiness to increase defense assistance to Ukraine.

"We have decided to provide F-16 aircraft to train your pilots. Training is currently underway, and preparatory work has already been done, pilots are now being trained. We have already provided artillery, and armored vehicles, and shells, and we will do even more. In particular, to strengthen air defense," Frederiksen said after talks with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to her, "Poland and I have made a commitment to energy security. Our support is for a long time, it is a commitment for a long time. We are indebted to you for your incredible struggle. Your struggle is our struggle."

Answering a question about corruption in Ukraine, the Danish Prime Minister noted that "there is a time before the war and, unfortunately, during the war. If you ask me whether Ukraine did enough to fight corruption before the war, I think that we agree that more could be done."

"Denmark is one of the countries that helps, if not the most, and I think that the whole of Europe is impressed by how you cope with these challenges, including the fight against corruption. There are no guarantees, but I am sure that Ukraine will do its best during the war," Frederiksen said.