Air defense shot down 32 "Shahed" UAVs over Odesa region
The enemy again attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Danube region, with an air raid lasting 4.5 hours. 32 Shahed-131/136 UAVs were shot down by air defense forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Southern Defence Forces.
"The hit on the port infrastructure damaged non-residential buildings and caused a fire in the truck parking lot. The fire was promptly extinguished," the statement said.
It is noted that 7 civilian drivers were taken to a medical facility with injuries of varying severity.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password