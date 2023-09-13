Air defense shot down 32 "Shahed" UAVs over Odesa region

The enemy again attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Danube region, with an air raid lasting 4.5 hours. 32 Shahed-131/136 UAVs were shot down by air defense forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Southern Defence Forces.

"The hit on the port infrastructure damaged non-residential buildings and caused a fire in the truck parking lot. The fire was promptly extinguished," the statement said.

It is noted that 7 civilian drivers were taken to a medical facility with injuries of varying severity.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian invaders once again attacked south of Odesa region, there are victims