ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10274 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
6 335 13

Air defense shot down 32 "Shahed" UAVs over Odesa region

шахеди

The enemy again attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Danube region, with an air raid lasting 4.5 hours. 32 Shahed-131/136 UAVs were shot down by air defense forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Southern Defence Forces.

"The hit on the port infrastructure damaged non-residential buildings and caused a fire in the truck parking lot. The fire was promptly extinguished," the statement said.

It is noted that 7 civilian drivers were taken to a medical facility with injuries of varying severity.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian invaders once again attacked south of Odesa region, there are victims

Author: 

drone (1605) Odeska region (617) drones (2307)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 