During night attack on Sevastopol Bay, Starlink worked intermittently. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 13, during the attack on the bay in Sevastopol, a large-scale failure occurred in Starlink.

This was reported by analysts of the NetBlocks platform, Censor.NET informs.

"Real-time network data indicates that the SpaceX Starlink satellite internet platform is currently experiencing an international outage; the cause is unknown," they said in a message posted at 4:30 a.m.

The graph shows the quality of the network connection in September. It shows that the current failure was the strongest this month - the signal quality dropped to almost zero values.

