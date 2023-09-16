Occupiers struck Kharkiv at least four times (updated)

Currently, the occupiers are attacking Kharkiv.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers are attacking Kharkiv. Stay in shelters!" he said.

"The sounds of explosions can be heard in Kharkiv. I call on everyone to be careful and stay in shelters," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Later, Synehubov specified that the occupiers struck at least 4 times in the city of Kharkiv.

"Emergency services are on the scene of the hits. Stay in shelters until the air-raid alarm goes off," he warns.