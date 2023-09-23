IAEA confirmed that Russians had mined Zaporizhzhia NPP

On the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russia, there are still mines installed by the occupiers earlier.

This is stated in the statement of the Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Mariano Grossi, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"During the tour (of the territory of the ZNPP. - Ed.), the team did not notice heavy weapons, but confirmed that the mines, which were reported earlier, remained in place," the message reads.

Read more: In cooling pond of ZNPP, slight rise in water level is recorded - up to 15.95 meters, - Energoatom

It is noted that IAEA experts visited the main control panels of power units #2, 5, and 6. They noted that power units #2 and 5 remain in a "cold" shutdown state, and power unit #6 - in a "hot" shutdown state. In addition, the team visited the emergency diesel generators of power units No. 4 and No. 5 and toured the perimeter of the ZNPP.

"The staffing of the station is a cause for concern, since the beginning of the armed conflict, the ZNPP has left a significant number of personnel, including licensed operators from the main block control panels," the IAEA said.

Read more: IAEA demands that Russian Federation provide access to engine rooms and roofs of ZNPP power units

Experts also confirmed that radiation levels at the ZNPP are normal.