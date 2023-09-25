HACC halved Kobolev’s bail and removed his electronic bracelet

The High Anti-Corruption Court has reduced the bail amount for former Naftogaz of Ukraine CEO Anadrii Kobolyev from UAH 229 million to UAH 107 million.

Kobolyev posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today the investigating judge of the HACC (first instance) made a decision:



- To remove the bracelet,

- Bail to be reduced to the level actually paid.

We are waiting for the full text of the decision," the statement said.

According to LIGA.net, the court reduced the bail amount from UAH 229 million to UAH 107 million. According to the judge's decision, Kobolyev is obliged to come to every request, not to leave Ukraine without permission, to report changes of residence, and to surrender his passports until 10 October.

As a reminder, on 19 January, the SAPO and NABU notified Andriy Kobolyev, the former CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine, of suspicion of misappropriation of over UAH 229 million in 2018. According to the investigation, in May 2018, he paid almost UAH 261 million (equivalent to $10 million) in bonuses to the company's employees. This amount, according to investigators, significantly exceeded the permitted amount of such payments (UAH 37.48 million).

