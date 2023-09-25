First Abrams tanks have already arrived in Ukraine, - NYT
The first American-made Abrams tanks have already arrived in Ukraine.
As Censor.NET reports, The New York Times reports this with reference to US officials.
According to sources, more tanks will be sent in the coming months.
The publication also notes that the tanks that were sent to Ukraine were the first of the 31 that were promised by the administration of US President Biden.
