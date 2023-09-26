ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10924 visitors online
News
5 606 1

Enemy attacked Odesa region with "Shahed" UAVs, - Air Force

shahed,шахед

On the night of September 26, the enemy again attacked the South of Ukraine. This time, enemy troops used kamikaze drones to strike.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Attention! South of Odesa - a group of enemy UAVs from the Black Sea! "Shahed" UAVs are entering the mouth of the Danube, moving in a western direction. Ismaiil, Reni - several groups of "Shaheed" are approaching from the east! Urgently in shelter! Ishmael, Reni - stay in shelters! The "Shaheed" attack continues," the Air Force informed throughout the night.

The threat has now been repulsed.

Telegram channels reported on the explosions in Odesa, however, there is currently no information on the consequences of the Shahed attack.

Watch more: Air defense units’ combat operations over Odesa region on night of 25 September. VIDEO

Author: 

Odeska region (615) drones (2303)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 