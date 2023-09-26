Enemy attacked Odesa region with "Shahed" UAVs, - Air Force

On the night of September 26, the enemy again attacked the South of Ukraine. This time, enemy troops used kamikaze drones to strike.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Attention! South of Odesa - a group of enemy UAVs from the Black Sea! "Shahed" UAVs are entering the mouth of the Danube, moving in a western direction. Ismaiil, Reni - several groups of "Shaheed" are approaching from the east! Urgently in shelter! Ishmael, Reni - stay in shelters! The "Shaheed" attack continues," the Air Force informed throughout the night.

The threat has now been repulsed.

Telegram channels reported on the explosions in Odesa, however, there is currently no information on the consequences of the Shahed attack.

