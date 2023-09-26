White House has sent list of reforms that Ukraine must carry out in order to continue aid - mass media. DOCUMENT

The document, in particular, refers to changes in the functioning of the Supervisory Boards of State Enterprises, SAPO NABU, NACP, Supreme Council of Justice, and the judicial branch of government.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Pravda reports.

A letter with a list of reforms that Ukraine should carry out was sent to the Donor Coordination Platform by Mike Pyle, the White House's Deputy National Security Adviser on International Economic Affairs.

According to the publication, this letter was also sent to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, and the address of the President's Office.

"The document prescribes changes according to the priority of their implementation: 0-3 months, 3-6 months, one year, 18 months.

In particular, they concern the functioning of the Supervisory Boards of State Enterprises, anti-corruption bodies (SAPO NABU, NACP), the High Council of Justice, and the judicial branch of government in general. Changes in the work of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and all law enforcement agencies were also prioritized during the year," the UP notes.

At the same time, the publication writes, the letter is a preliminary working project and is subject to consideration.

