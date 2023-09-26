Explosion in Mykolaiv: hitting infrastructure object on outskirts of city

Yesterday, around 9:00 p.m., Mykolaiv came under rocket fire. Hitting an infrastructure object.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"We have hit an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the city. Currently, district administration employees are inspecting the territory. In case of damage to residential buildings, I will inform you in addition," the message reads.

