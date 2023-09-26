There are people around Zelensky who give him bad advice - Przydach

Polish leader Andrzej Duda said that he did not want to exacerbate the already tense situation on the Warsaw-Kyiv line.

This was stated by the head of the Office for International Policy in the Polish Presidential Administration, Marcin Przydacz, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

Earlier, President Zelensky told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that he was alarmed to see "some in Europe playing solidarity in political theatre" by turning the grain supply into a thriller, in fact helping "to prepare the stage for the Moscow actor."

According to Przychod, "perhaps some bad emotions played on Kyiv's side".

"There are probably people in President Zelensky's circle who are simply not giving him good advice," he said.

Przydacz added that it would not be in Ukraine's interest to break any partnership with its allies.

During his visit to New York, the presidents of Poland and Ukraine were supposed to meet, but this did not happen. He assured that the Polish side was open to negotiations: "If there is a constructive approach, we do not rule out contacts at the highest level."

He also said that Poland does not want to exacerbate the already tense situation on the Warsaw-Kyiv line.

"The talks should lead to constructive conclusions, and secondly, we should not escalate the language. A lot has already been said on the Ukrainian side," Przydach explained.

He assured that he is in talks with President Zelensky's inner circle, and the public will be informed of the decision in this case. According to him, the contacts in Warsaw and Kyiv are aimed at resolving the problematic issues as soon as possible.

As reported, the so-called grain crisis continues in relations between Ukraine and Poland. Since 16 September, Poland has unilaterally, contrary to the European Commission's position, permanently blocked imports of Ukrainian grain (wheat, corn, sunflower, rapeseed) to its domestic market, while allowing the transit of these crops through the country.

In response, Ukraine filed a WTO complaint against Poland, as well as Hungary, which acted in a similar manner.

