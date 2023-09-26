Russians shell Nikopol with heavy artillery

Russian troops shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery and used kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, Russian invaders have been terrorising Nikopol all day. The occupiers fired four times from heavy artillery. And in between, they were also shooting with "kamikaze drones". Three UAVs hit the city," he said in a statement.

According to him, the shelling damaged two private houses, an infrastructure facility, and a utility company. In addition, an outbuilding was destroyed and another was damaged. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

Lysak added that no one was injured or killed.

