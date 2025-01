Russian invaders are again shelling Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the CMA, Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"There are explosions in Kherson! The enemy is shelling the city from the left bank again! Do not be in an open space! Try not to go outside unless absolutely necessary!" the message says.

Also remind, around 7 in the morning, the Ruscists shelled the coastal areas of Kherson.

