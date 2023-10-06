Attacks on Kharkiv: 9 injured, including 11-month-old child

The occupiers shelled Kharkiv once again, injuring at least 9 people.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of two-morning attacks on Kharkiv by the occupiers, 9 civilians sought emergency medical care, including an 11-month-old child," the statement said.

Currently, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the hits and the car fire, and are dismantling the rubble of the buildings.

According to the police in the Kharkiv region, two enemy missiles were recorded in the city.

"According to preliminary data from explosive experts, Russians fired Iskander missiles at peaceful Kharkiv. Inspections of the scene are ongoing," the police said.

