NABU about search in Archer: They are investigating possible embezzlement of funds in particularly large amounts

The NABU is investigating possible embezzlement of budget funds on a particularly large scale and has conducted searches.

For example, in the framework of criminal proceedings "regarding the possible embezzlement of public funds on a particularly large scale in the procurement of defence products by the state, searches were conducted in private companies".

"It has now been established that one of these companies has entered into several contracts to supply the defence forces with thermal imaging devices. The total amount of the contracts is almost UAH 1.5 billion, of which the company received an advance payment (from 80 to 100%). Nevertheless, the delivery time was delayed by more than 9 months, which resulted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine receiving the equipment they need to fight Russian aggression. This led to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine filing a lawsuit to recover the receivables and penalties," the statement said.

At the same time, foreign companies affiliated with the suppliers are in the focus of the attention of Western law enforcement agencies for possible money laundering.

The company's representatives were provided with a search warrant and offered to voluntarily hand over the items and documents required by the investigation. After they refused, a decision was made to search.

"During the search of the main office premises, the detectives did not seize any computer equipment, and all the necessary information was copied on the spot with the participation of a specialist. The investigative actions were carried out taking into account the specifics of the supplier's activities and ensuring its uninterrupted operation, primarily in fulfilling its obligations to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. The decision to seize the documents was made based on the arguments of the supplier's representatives about their need for current operations. In another office space, 2 personal laptops of employees were seized due to the need for their expert examination and the impossibility of a detailed inspection directly at the search site.



There was no separate copying of design drawings and documentation, software products that are the intellectual property of the company," the NABU said.

The search also revealed a safe; the company's employees did not provide the keys to it, so it was opened by breaking and entering.

"A search is one of the investigative actions conducted during an investigation to collect the necessary evidence. The NABU detectives always adhere to high moral and professional standards, in particular during the pre-trial investigation. At the same time, possible misconduct by NABU detectives will be subject to an audit by the Internal Control Department with the participation of the NABU Public Control Council.



The investigation is ongoing, and all the circumstances of the contracts and the use of funds received from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine are being established, including through international cooperation and financial intelligence. Disclosure of other information may harm the pre-trial investigation," the Bureau said.

As reported earlier, NABU searched for the only Ukrainian manufacturer of cooled thermal imaging sights, Archer.

