Kharkiv shelling wounds 30 people, kills 10-year-old boy and 67-year-old woman

30 people were wounded in the morning attack on Kharkiv, and 2 more were killed, including a 10-year-old boy.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"A total of 30 people were injured: 20 men and 9 women aged 18 to 85, and an 11-month-old boy, the brother of the deceased child, was also injured. The condition of most of the wounded, including the child, is average. There are also several "light" patients. They were treated on the spot," the statement said.

Most of the people have explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to the arms and legs, face, and bruises. Two of the victims had an acute stress reaction.

"Two people died as a result of a rocket attack in the morning on the central part of Kharkiv: A 10-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman," added the head of the RMA.

As a reminder, on the morning of October 6, ruscists struck Kharkiv. Later it became known that they hit civilian infrastructure, including a residential building.

The body of a child was found under the rubble.